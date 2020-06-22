Watch: Sheriff Salazar briefing on COVID-19 in jail, enforcement of new face mask order in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar will provide an update on COVID-19 cases inside the jail on Monday afternoon.

A livestream of the briefing is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. and it will be livestreamed in this article. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Salazar will also speak about how deputies are helping implement Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff’s new order that requires businesses to have a health and safety policy. The policy requires face coverings for employees and visitors.

Daily COVID-19 cases hit new high in Bexar County

Businesses that do not follow the order can be fined up to $1,000.

In a news conference that announced the new order, Salazar said issuing a citation will be the last resort.

