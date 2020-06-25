IDEA will allow families to choose online-only or in-person format for 2020-21 school year

SAN ANTONIO – IDEA Public Schools has laid out its plans for the 2020-21 school year that includes the option for face-to-face instruction and an online-only format.

IDEA on Thursday said while the district is still closely monitoring the coronavirus pandemic, school is still expected to start on Aug. 11.

The previously approved school calendar will remain in place, but time may be added at the end of the school year if an outbreak occurs, according to a news release.

Families will have the option of receiving online-only instruction or in-person instruction, the release states. A spokesperson said parents and guardians will receive a letter this week with instructions on how to offer additional feedback.

For at-campus learning, students will need to be dropped off at an assigned time to avoid overcrowding, must wear a mask during a morning screening, must have their temperatures taken, will be asked to wash their hands before entering the building and must wear a mask when walking to class.

Classrooms will have assigned seating with plexiglass guards and will be limited to smaller groups.

Students from grades Pre-K through 12th grade will be provided with personal devices, like computers or tablets, at no costs, the release states.

“Safety has always been important to us at IDEA Public Schools, but this year, it’s even more important,” JoAnn Gama, CEO and superintendent of IDEA, said in the release. “We know the decision to send your child to school this year is a difficult one, and we want our parents to know that we are implementing measures to ensure students and staff are protected and the needs of our entire community are considered.”

