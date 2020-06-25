WATCH: San Antonio Mayor Nirenberg, City Council to hear update on COVID-19 impact amid spike in cases

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and City Council will discuss the city’s response and preparedness for the coronavirus pandemic as cases continue to rise.

The meeting is slated to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday and it will be livestreamed in this article. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

347 COVID-19 cases added in San Antonio, Bexar County

City officials announced 347 new COVID-19 cases during Wednesday’s nightly briefing. That brings Bexar County’s tally to 7,814 cases, and roughly 60% of which are still active.

The death toll stands at 104.

During his nightly briefing, Nirenberg acknowledged the virus has a “grip” on metropolitan areas in Texas. Also on Wednesday, he signed a second addendum to his eight declaration that prohibits outdoor gatherings of 100 people or more.

Outdoor gatherings of more than 100 prohibited in San Antonio due to COVID-19

City Council will also take up a resolution that outlines the council’s priorities related to the San Antonio Police Officers Association’s collective bargaining agreement.

Read also:

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg wants more local control as COVID-19 cases surge

Southtown bar closed temporarily after individual threatens to spread COVID-19

Requests for coronavirus grant funds far outweigh availability, records show