Texas coaching convention goes virtual, canceling San Antonio event

SAN ANTONIO – With COVID-19 cases surging in San Antonio, one convention scheduled in the city this year has officially pulled out.

The Texas High School Coaches Association Convention and Coaching School is going to an all-virtual event.

The decision was made Monday, according to a press release.

“We had hoped for a decrease in the spread of the coronavirus as we neared the convention date but the situation has evolved rapidly and we are committed to do our part to protect our attendees, sponsors, vendors and staff,” the press release said.

The THSCA convention was scheduled for July 19 to July 21 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

Visit San Antonio reports that 36 conventions in San Antonio have been canceled this year with an economic impact of $140 million lost.

There are still more than 130 conventions and off-site meetings scheduled in the Alamo City, according to Visit San Antonio officials. If they go on as scheduled, they’re expected to bring in $98 million in economic impact.

“We appreciate the Texas High School Coaches Association working for as long as they did to try to hold their conference in San Antonio” President and CEO of Visit San Antonio Casandra Matej said in a statement to THSCA. “This was not an easy decision for the association and its leadership, and we know from our decades-long relationship with THSCA how much they enjoy coming to our destination. While we feel we had gone above and beyond to ensure a very safe conference, we are in uncharted territory that is requiring difficult decisions for everyone.”