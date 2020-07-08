COVID-19 death toll continues growing in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County reported a new single-day high in COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg confirmed nine deaths, bringing the death toll to 146.

For the second consecutive day, Bexar County added more than 700 COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, 845 new cases were confirmed, bringing the total case count to 16,725.

While deaths and cases grew, hospitalizations dropped on Wednesday.

Nirenberg said there are now 1,205 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, down from from 1,235 on Tuesday.

However, the number of COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit and on ventilators went up. Wednesday’s numbers show 399 patients in the ICU, up from 389 on Tuesday. Ventilator use was also up, from 221 on Tuesday to 232 on Wednesday. Only 11% of staffed hospital beds remain open in Bexar County hospitals.

The pandemic shows no signs of slowing, even as schools prepare to open in the fall.

According to the nine-page guide TEA released Tuesday, schools must provide no less than five days of in-class instruction a week for parents who choose to send their children to school.

Parents and guardians may not be able to switch to a different type of learning setting from one day to the other, or even from one week to another. They may have to wait until the end of the grading period to do so.

The virus’ spread in Houston has also been so severe that city officials scrapped plans for the state’s Republican convention.

