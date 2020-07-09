SAPD: Driver hits patrol car, clips officer with door while fleeing from him

SAN ANTONIO – A 37-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault on a peace officer, after allegedly ramming a patrol car and leading police on a lengthy chase early Thursday morning.

Driver arrested after chase from San Antonio to Somerset

According to a preliminary police report, the San Antonio police officer also was clipped by the suspect’s car door as he sped away from a Southwest Side neighborhood.

Police at the scene said the officer noticed the man and a woman sitting in a car in the 100 block of Rustleaf Street before 2 a.m.

The report said the officer realized the man had warrants and attempted to talk to him.

At that point, the suspect back up his car, ramming the officer’s patrol car and clipping the officer with his car door as he sped off.

A sergeant at the scene said the officer also was dragged a short distance.

The chase, however, stretched on for about 15 miles.

It ended in Somerset when the suspect hit a dead end on Kenny Avenue.

The driver got out and tried to run away, but officers quickly caught him.

The woman who was in the car with him had to be treated at a hospital.

The report said she was suffering from pain in her chest, while an officer at the scene said she injured her back.

The officer who was dragged was not seriously hurt, although he did complain of pain in his wrist.