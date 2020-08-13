Voters will consider 1/8 cent sales tax for workforce training and education in November

San Antonio – This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

San Antonio voters will be asked to consider whether to use a 1/8 cent sales to help fund workforce training or higher education for about 40,000 residents.

City Council members approved putting the issue onto the Nov. 3 ballot by a vote of 9-2 Thursday. If approved by voters, the tax would begin after its current use, funding for Edwards Aquifer Protection Program and the development of Linear Creekway Parks, expires sometime in the spring or summer of 2021 and would continue until Dec. 31, 2025.

District 1 Councilman Roberto Trevino and District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry opposed putting the issue onto the ballot.

Details of how the program would work are still vague, though the broad strokes include paying for workforce training or two and four-year degrees for up to 10,000 people a year with the estimated $38.5 million the tax would bring in each year. The ultimate goal would be placing participants into jobs with at least $15 per hour jobs and benefits and help alleviate the city’s ongoing issues with poverty, which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new program is meant to continue the work that a short-term $75 million program council members already approved as part of a $191 million recovery & resiliency plan. The “Workforce Development Pillar” of that plan includes subsidized job training and certifications for in-demand occupations as well as $450 per week stipends.

Though the new program would still provide what city staff called “wraparound services,” like career mapping and case management, it would not include stipends for participants. Instead, participants would have access to emergency aid on a case-by-case basis.

Alejandra Lopez, the director of the city’s Economic Development Department, said the wraparound services would also include connecting participants to existing social service resources, including housing, childcare, and utility assistance.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg has pushed for the program, saying many in the city were struggling economically long before COVID-19.

“We’ve had the plans, the reports and the ideas. We can re-litigate the past until we’re blue in the face,” Nirenberg said. “But over 150,000 San Antonio residents, our neighbors, have filed for unemployment in the wake of this pandemic. A quarter of those jobs won’t be available ever again. We need action now.”

While companies and educational institutions like HEB, USAA, Toyota, UTSA, and Texas A&M have lent their support, some residents concerned about aquifer protection have spoken against taking this funding stream away from the EAPP.

City Manager Erik Walsh said the city is finalizing details on a plan to continue the EAPP, but funding it with $100 million of borrowed money over 10 years while paying the debt with some of the revenue the city gets from SAWS.

Walsh said they plan to present an ordinance to the Conservation Advisory Board for review later this month before bringing it to council in early September.

As for linear parks, Walsh said he and Nirenberg are working with County Judge Nelson Wolff and County Manager David Smith to finalize a plan to get the county to take over the construction of the parks.

Perry referenced the EAPP and linear creekway trails during his comments, which he says will still have to be paid for. Primarily, though, he seemed more concerned that the city was focusing on long-range plans when there were short-term issues from the pandemic to deal with.

“I’m all for workforce (development). Don’t get me wrong,” Perry said. “But our business community is hurting right now. If we could help them navigate through this crisis that we’re in, it would keep people to work, not these long range plans.”

Meanwhile Trevino worried there’s a lack of short-term assistance to help struggling families right now, and the services the program would provide wouldn’t be enough to support them through the education or training process.

He emotionally recalled how his single mother chose to forego her own dreams of higher education because she couldn’t do it without a risk of destabilizing her family.

“The likely participants are going to be the ones with viable chances of successfully completing the program,” Trevino said. “Given the obstacles that some of the underprivileged applicants face over and over others, I believe that my mother would not make the cut into the particular program. The wraparound services and even the emergency assistance grants would not be enough.”

The VIA Metropolitan Transit Board, through its role as the Advanced Transportation District Board of Trustees, will be considering a similar ballot measure Thursday afternoon that would ask voters to approve sending the same tax to the ATD after the city’s use expires at the end of 2025.

The mayor and VIA officials struck a deal in July on sharing the sales tax, with the city getting first bite and then freeing it up for VIA afterwards. VIA would get half of the money that’s sent to the ATD.

Voters will already be considering re-approving a separate 1/8 cent sales for the Pre-K 4 SA on the November ballot.