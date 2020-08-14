Arrest made in South Side murder case

SAN ANTONIO – A 57-year-old man is charged with murder in connection with a shooting on the South Side in early July, officials said.

Benjamin Luna was arrested in the case. According to an affidavit, he was not the shooter but witnessed the crime before leaving the scene with the gunman.

Luna is charged with murder in the case of Richard Rodriguez, who would have turned 49 two weeks from Thursday.

The shooting happened July 1 in the 900 block of Ripford.

The case was also featured as a Crime Stoppers case with pictures of an SUV released.

According to the affidavit, an argument involving a group of men and Rodriguez took place in a backyard.

Police say the shooter was wearing a mask, but Luna was not.

A witness says they saw the gunman pull out a gun and pull the trigger at Rodriguez, but it did not fire. Then, the masked man pulled out a second gun and shot Rodriguez, according to the affidavit.

Police say a second man was shot and later taken to the hospital.

Witnesses say Luna left the scene with the group of men.

Luna was arrested Wednesday and given a $250,000 bond.