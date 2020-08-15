Victim of fatal stabbing near San Antonio International Airport identified

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner Office has identified a man killed in a recent North Side stabbing.

Jonathan Sanchez, 23, was the victim of a fatal stabbing that happened Thursday at a home in the 1500 block of Jackson Keller Road, according to the ME’s Office.

Sanchez’s cause of death was determined to be a stab wound to the chest.

Witnesses told police Sanchez walked out of a bedroom with multiple stab wounds at the time of the incident. Moments later, the suspect walked out of the same bedroom and asked a relative to drive him away, police said.

A relative said the suspect jumped out of the vehicle while they were on Loop 410 near the San Antonio International Airport.

Sanchez was transported to University Hospital where he later died.

As of Friday morning, no arrests have been made.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

