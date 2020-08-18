5th Annual World Heritage Festival to take place next month with virtual events

SAN ANTONIO – Since the San Antonio Missions became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2015, the city of San Antonio has held an annual festival to honor the designation and raise funds to preserve the Missions.

This year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the festival will transition to virtual events.

San Antonio Missions temporarily further modify operations to implement health guidance

The virtual festival will take place from Sept. 8-13 and will also celebrate Mission San Jose’s 300th year.

Below is the schedule of some of the events:

Sept. 8

Virtual Tour de las Misiones - According to the festival website, this virtual bike ride, walk and run can be completed by registered participants using designated routes or your own routes to tour the Missions.

“Bridging Cultures: Photography exhibition of the Classical Gardens in Suzhou, China” - This outdoor photo exhibition will celebrate the 10 years of the Friendship City relationship between San Antonio and Suzhou, China. The photos will be displayed at Mission San Jose and will be free to the public to see through the fall.

Sept. 10

Virtual San Antonio Missions Trivia Night - This is free and open to the public, registration is required.

Sept. 11

Virtual Classical Concert: Celebrating Mission San Jose - This performance by Agarita Chamber Players will be live-streamed from the Mission San Jose Church. You can watch live on YouTube and Facebook.

Full Screen 1 / 43

Sept 13