Consent issues delay start of historic virtual jury trial

SAN ANTONIO – The first-ever virtual jury trial in civil court in Bexar County was delayed Wednesday.

Consent from lawyers and their clients was the issue that caused the original trial, set for Wednesday, to be delayed.

“We do not have a case wherein both attorneys have consented to date”, said 57th District Court Judge Antonia Arteaga, who will preside over the trial.

Plans for virtual trial in Bexar County hit temporary snag

A panel of civil court judges will now choose a new case for the virtual jury.

“We just need to work on helping our San Antonio bar feel comfortable,” Arteaga said.

The virtual court is a pilot project in which all parties -- the judge, jury, attorneys and clients -- work remotely.

A jury from the pool of 40 prospective jurors will be chosen, starting Friday.