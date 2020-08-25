San Antonio Red Cross volunteers prepared to assist with tropical storm evacuees

SAN ANTONIO – Officials with the American Red Cross Greater San Antonio chapter are preparing to assist if needed in the aftermath of tropical storms Marco and Laura along the coast.

“We are ready with volunteers that would serve virtually and boots on the ground to ensure that the Red Cross is providing everyone the necessary services through their entire process from being evacuated to being sheltered,” said Michael Vela, executive director of the American Red Cross Greater San Antonio chapter.

At this time, organizers said they do not have any plans to send volunteers out to help but will serve as a shelter hub in the city.

“Our Red Cross volunteers here locally are getting the necessary supplies ready in the case we need to deploy a non-congregate shelter with a hotel partner locally,” Vela said. “We are also prepared for congregate shelters, where we will make use of the CDC guidelines for social distancing. Instead of like a buffet style of serving, we are doing single meals. We are doing temp checks and providing (personal protective equipment).”

Vela said the Red Cross has also provided special training to staff and volunteers to ensure everyone’s safety.

“We never will force a volunteer to go out in the field if they feel unsafe,” Vela said. “We want to make the safety of the volunteer, staff and the client we serve our top priority.”

Vela added that they are fully equipped with supplies and volunteers, but they will monitor the storms closely if they need to call for reinforcements.

“I think after today, tomorrow and the next couple of days, we will start seeing the damage, and if there are gaps where we fall short, then we will start making those calls out to the community,” Vela said.

If you would like to make a monetary donation to assist in their efforts, visit redcross.org.