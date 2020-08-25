SAPD: Man stabbed multiple times on Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man in 50s was detained by police after he allegedly stabbed another man three times overnight, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of Cinco Rios, not far from South W. W. White Road on the city’s Southeast Side.

According to police, a fight between the two men led to the victim being stabbed once in the face and twice in the chest.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for his injuries. His condition is not currently known.

The man in his 50s was detained at the scene. Police did not say what charges he now faces.