Funeral services for fallen Bexar County Sheriff deputy Noah Calderon held Friday morning

SAN ANTONIO – Noah Calderon, a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy who died in a crash near Corpus Christi last month, will be laid to rest on Friday.

The services for Calderon, who was the youngest deputy ever hired by BCSO, began with a public viewing at the Miracle Center.

A prayer service at the Miracle Center then followed and a procession departed to Mission Park North Cemetery.

There, honors will be rendered. The Mission Park North Cemetery is located at 20900 IH-10 West.

Calderon died alongside his fiancee, Samantha Grace Handy, in a crash on Aug. 12 at Highway 188 and FM 796 between Sinton and Mathis. An 18-wheeler collided with their vehicle, which was also carrying Calderon’s younger brother, who was injured and airlifted to a San Antonio hospital.

The San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office said it appears the 18-wheeler may have failed to yield to a stop sign.

Calderon’s body was returned to San Antonio in an escort later that week.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office invites you to the funeral services for Fallen Deputy Noah Calderon who lost his life... Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

