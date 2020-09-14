Luby’s restaurant on San Antonio’s North Side reopens for first time since March

SAN ANTONIO – After being closed for six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a North Side Luby’s restaurant reopened Monday.

The Luby’s on Highway 281 near Bitters closed in mid-March after San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg ordered dining rooms in the city to close. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statewide order the next day. While the orders allowed for take out and drive-thru services, the Luby’s location closed entirely.

A company spokesperson said the restaurant is now staffed to open its dining area and is also offering to-go, catering and third-party delivery.

Last week, the board of directors of Luby’s Inc. announced that it had adopted a plan to liquidate and dissolve the company.

But the following day, Luby’s chief operating officer posted on Luby’s social media accounts telling customers that 80 Luby’s and Fuddruckers locations are open and that team members “look forward to today, the holidays and beyond.”

