Fire likely started by a dryer damages South Side home

SAN ANTONIO – A South Side home has significant damage following a house fire early Wednesday morning, San Antonio firefighters said.

Firefighters were called just after 2 a.m. to a home in the 1700 block of Ann Arbor Drive, not far from South Zarzamora Street and Loop 410, after receiving word of fire going through a roof.

Fire officials said they were able to put the fire out quickly and without incident. A battalion chief did say that one firefighter did have a medical issue and will be evaluated at an area hospital.

A total of five people were inside the home when the fire started including one child. They managed to all get out safely, firefighters said.

Authorities said the fire likely started in a gas fed dryer that then spread to the rest of the home. The house has significant damage, but a damage estimate was not given.