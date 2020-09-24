Oktoberfest in Fredericksburg going virtual due to coronavirus pandemic

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – A year without Oktoberfest in Fredericksburg is difficult to imagine. But, that’s why the annual event is going virtual this year.

Oktoberfest in Fredericksburg was originally canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, as announced in July.

However, event planners have found an alternative way for residents to still enjoy the seasonal festivities all at a safe distance, even if it is from behind a screen.

The virtual Oktoberfest celebration is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Oct. 3 on the event’s website, www.oktoberfestinfbg.com. The event will be a free broadcast for everyone to enjoy, according to event officials.

The broadcast will feature five bands, including Yodel Blitz, Czech & Then Some, Walburg Boys, Off the Grid and Oma & the Oompahs. There will also be the Hauptstrasse Chicken Dance; fan postcards; dancing and more.

Those that want to take part in the Oktoberfest festivities are encouraged to get the brats on the grill, enjoy their favorite beverages and sit back and relax from the comfort of their own home for this year’s event.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Oktoberfest in Fredericksburg.

