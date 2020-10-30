Helotes family puts funny spin on Halloween by changing decor every day

HELOTES, Texas – Many decorate their yards in spooky decorations this time of year, but one local family is a lot more dedicated, and changes their Halloween display every day.

Kristen Phoenix and her family live in Helotes, and say they all think of ideas and pick the best ones to display.

All of the displays are made with skeletons and are different each day.

Full Screen 1 / 11 The Phoenix family in Helotes had a little bit with their Halloween decorations this year by changing them up each day.

They are changed every night once it gets dark.

The family says most of the displays are puns, like “Gore-Dead Ramsey” and “Rotten Candy.”

The Phoenix’s say they have never really decorated for Halloween before, but hope their displays bring a smile to people’s faces.

