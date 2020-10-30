56ºF

Local News

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich endorses Joe Biden in ad, says he ‘stands for truth’

Ad was shared by Republican-formed The Lincoln Project

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Gregg Popovich, Spurs, Elections, Politics, Joe Biden, Donald Trump
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2020, file photo, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich argues for a call against the Denver Nuggets in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2020, file photo, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich argues for a call against the Denver Nuggets in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, has sided with Democrat Joe Biden for this year’s presidential election.

In an ad aired by The Lincoln Project, Popovich said he’s voting for Biden because “a vote for Donald Trump is a vote against the very ideals upon which our democracy was founded.”

“Our democracy is at stake,” the basketball legend said in the video that was released on Thursday.

Popovich is seen wearing a cap for the San Antonio Food Bank in the video.

He further says that he stands for “truth over lies,” access to affordable healthcare and equality, and rejects white supremacy.

“Each of us must decide where we stand,” he said.

Amid a summer of civil unrest and a health crisis, Popovich has blasted the president over his handling of the coronavirus, saying he’s failed to unify the country.

Not holding back, he called Trump a “coward” in an interview with The Nation.

The Lincoln Project, formed by Republicans, is aimed at defeating Trump and “Trumpism,” according to its website.

Voters have one more day, Friday, to cast a ballot in-person for early voting, and polls will stay open until 10 p.m. Election Day is Tuesday, and voters in Bexar County can vote at any polling location.

Here are some other voting resources you may want to check out:

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: