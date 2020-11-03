Here’s how to get into Texas State Parks for free Sunday

SAN ANTONIO – Texans needing a day of rest and relaxation after the chaotic election season can get into any state park for free on Sunday.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is waiving fees at all of the state parks in honor of Veterans Day. The deal applies for day-use visitors on Sunday only, according to TPWD.

“The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Texas State Parks are proud to honor the men and women that serve our country in the military,” Rodney Franklin, director of Texas State Parks, said in a news release. “What better way to celebrate their service and dedication than by spending the day at a beautiful Texas State Park.”

Veterans Day lands on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

TPWD is reminding happy campers that parks have capacity limits, and it is recommended that they reserve a day pass online or by calling 512-389-8900.

