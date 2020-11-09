UTSA to host panel with sneak peek of Selena series on Netflix

SAN ANTONIO – UTSA is giving Selena fans a sneak peek of the upcoming Netflix series about the iconic Tejano singer.

Netflix and the university will host a virtual panel on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m with actor and San Antonio native Ricardo Chavira, and series executive producer Jaime Dávila.

Chavira portrays Selena’s father, Abraham Quintanilla, in the series.

He and Dávila will speak on what it is like to be Mexican-American and how that played out in Selena’s life and career.

Sonya Alemán, associate professor of Mexican American Studies at UTSA, will be part of the panel as well.

Alemán launched a course this year on Selena Quintanilla-Perez in the Mexican American Studies Program at UTSA.

The course focuses on various topics relating to Selena’s career, image, music, the Spanish language and Mexican American identity.

Registration is required for the panel. Click here to register.

The new Selena series will premiere on Dec. 4 on Netflix.

