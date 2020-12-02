Driver reportedly shot by stranger at Medical Center area intersection

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot while sitting in his car in the Medical Center area told San Antonio police he did not know the shooter.

Investigators are looking into whether the incident, which happened early Wednesday morning, was a random crime.

A preliminary report says police began receiving calls around 2:30 a.m. about gunshots in the area near Interstate 10 and Medical Drive.

While officers were trying to find the source of the gunshots, they also received a call from a nearby hospital, informing them that someone had shown up with gunshot wounds.

Police found more than half a dozen shell casings on the Interstate 10 overpass near Medical Drive. (KSAT 12 News)

The report says that 31-year-old man had been shot in his chest and face or lip.

It says he told investigators that he was driving through the area near I-10 when someone got out of another car, walked up and started shooting.

He told police he did not know the shooter or what type of car he drove.

The shell casings appeared to be from a rifle. (KSAT 12 News)

Evidence at the scene showed that the shooter used a rifle.

After he was wounded, the victim says he drove to a friend’s apartment nearby, in the 5100 block of Medical Drive.

The friend then drove him to the hospital.

The driver's side window of the victim's car was shattered by bullets. (KSAT 12 News)

Hours later, the victim’s car, which had at least six or seven bullet holes in it, was still in the friend’s parking lot.

Investigators already had searched it for evidence shortly after the shooting.

It appears one bullet went right through the door handle of the victim's car. (KSAT 12 News)

The shooter was able to escape.

Police so far have not released any description of that person or the getaway car.