San Antonio ministry holds homicide awareness event in honor of loved ones killed in past years

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio ministry held its annual homicide awareness event Saturday honoring the loved ones lost to solved and unsolved homicide cases.

God Sees Your Tears Ministry held the event, calling it a “Day of Remembrance, Light of Hope” at Kingsborough Ridge Baptist Church.

“This is a time where the families come together and take a moment to remember the ones we lost,” Theresa Salazar, founder of God Sees Your Tears Ministry, said. “Christmas is the hardest season for a parent to go through losing a son or daughter. That is why I pick dates closer to Christmas to bring hope to these families and to let them know they are not alone. Your day may seem dim but it is about to light up. You are not the only one walking on this journey. Together, we will make it.”

Abel Salazar Junior, Salazar’s son, was murdered in 2016.

“I remember it like it was today,” Salazar said. “He was home with me and he gave me a hug and kiss. We never leave our home without saying, ‘I love you,’ and a kiss and he said, ‘We are going to go to church, right mom?’ I said. ‘Yes, I will see you tomorrow.’ He never came back because that night somebody decided to take his life.”

She said her heart breaks every time she thinks about the incident.

“For what! For what! What are you getting out of it? You are taking a life,” Salazar said. “You are also taking the life of their family. When that young man took the life of my son, he took my life and the life of my children. This is a unexplainable pain. To lose a son or a daughter, especially your first born. Something horrible. It is not something a mother should go through. We should never outlive our children.”

She said it was her mission to stand up and declare that she will not let her son’s murderer make her a victim.

“Whatever they meant for bad, God meant for good,” Salazar said. “My ministry is not easy. We have a website started, and we are making a documentary. Every time we hold a vigil or meet with a mother, it opens my wounds but you know what, it is ok. We are going to make it together. We know the journey they are taking and we know the pain.”

Salazar said she believes the event will help others find peace, while also raising awareness about homicide.

“When we come together, we laugh and find peace about our babies,” Salazar said. “We talk about them and we cry together but let’s not stay that way. Let’s rise up and be that strong woman we were called out to be for the honor and glory of God. My son, and the other names are not going to be forgotten. They were not just nobodies. You are going to remember them. Everyday. As long as there is voice in us and in every other mother, they will be remembered and you will be reminded of what you did.”

