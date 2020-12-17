Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle while running on East Side highway, police say

Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle while running on highway on East Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle on the city’s East Side, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called out to the area near I-35 and AT&T Center Parkway around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the pedestrian was running on the main lanes of the highway. A driver was unable to move out of the way and hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver had injuries that were not life-threatening and was transported to the hospital.

Police say the driver did not show any signs of intoxication and is not expected to face any charges.