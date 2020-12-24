Tony Parker documentary heads to Netflix, features interviews with Tim Duncan, Kobe Bryant, other NBA greats

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Former San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker, right, with former teammates Tim Duncan, left, and Manu Ginobili, center, watches as his jersey is unveiled during his retirement ceremony after the team's NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in San Antonio, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – The story of San Antonio Spurs legend Tony Parker is heading to Netflix next month.

“Tony Parker: The Final Shot,” a documentary about the point guard’s life as a professional basketball player, including its ups and downs, will air starting Jan. 6.

“This film examines the background and career of Tony Parker, whose determination led him to become arguably the greatest French basketball player,” Netflix says about the documentary.

It features interviews from Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich, former teammates Tim Duncan and Bruce Bowen, and the late Kobe Bryant.

In a trailer from Netflix, both Coach Pop and Duncan discuss an injury that could have ended Parker’s career. On the other hand, Bryant nods to Parker’s stellar journey with the Spurs, saying “he’s responsible for me not winning more championships.”

Il est le premier français à avoir gagné le championnat de NBA.



Tony Parker : The Final Shot, le 6 janvier. pic.twitter.com/FEO6TEfQiW — Netflix France (@NetflixFR) December 23, 2020

The trailer also features videos and images of Parker as a young basketball prodigy.

“From a very early age, I knew what I wanted,” he said in the trailer. “They thought I was too small and too skinny.”

“But one thing they couldn’t beat me on was on a mental level. I’d think, ‘I’m just different.’”

Parker also has a new autobiography this year, called “Tony Parker: Beyond All of My Dreams.”

Parker retired after the 2018-19 season. His No. 9 Spurs jersey hangs in the rafters at the AT&T Center.

Read also: