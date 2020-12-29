San Antonio, surrounding areas are getting thousands of COVID-19 vaccines this week. Here’s where they’re going.

In the third week of COVID-19 vaccine allotments, 23,975 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine will be sent to Bexar County hospitals, according to the state’s health department.

The Bexar County hospitals set to receive the shipments include University Health System, Christus Children’s Hospital of San Antonio and Christus Santa Rosa Medical Center, Methodist hospitals and the UT Health San Antonio clinic, Wellness 360. The vaccines will be reserved for priority populations.

Other nearby counties receiving vaccine doses include Dimmit, Gonzales, Kerr, Medina and Wilson.

Health officials said vaccine allocations are likely to increase as the supply expands with increased manufacturing and more vaccines getting approved by the FDA.

Due to the currently limited supply of the vaccine, the vaccine is currently only being administered to frontline health care workers, long-term care workers and residents, people over 65 years of age and people who are at least 16 with at least one underlying medical condition.

State health officials believe the vaccine will be offered to the general public beginning Spring 2021.

See the Week 3 vaccine allotments below:

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services is keeping track of where the vaccine has been distributed and how many have been vaccinated so far through its online dashboard. Hundreds of similar facilities across the state are getting shipments, it shows.

Vaccine distribution and administration data is aggregated from each county by the state and the dashboard is updated daily, though lags are possible depending on when the data is reported.

So far, vaccines have only been distributed to certain hospitals in the state, giving priority to frontline health care workers who are regularly exposed to the virus.

