NBPD: San Antonio man killed in crash possibly caused by speeding, alcohol, drugs

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities in New Braunfels have identified a San Antonio man killed in a car crash that may have been caused by a mixture of speeding, alcohol and drugs.

Carlye James Donaldson, 47, died in the wreck that happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of South Business Interstate 35 and McQueeney Road, according to law enforcement officials.

Donaldson was driving a Ford Explorer when he lost control of the vehicle and it rolled over, ejecting him. He died as he was being rushed to the hospital, according to authorities.

Three other people in the vehicle, a 36-year old woman from Cibolo, a 41-year old man from San Antonio and a 47-year-old woman from Lubbock, were transported to hospitals.

Only the Lubbock woman suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. The other two passengers, who were in the back seat, had minor injuries.

The New Braunfels Police Department traffic unit investigated the incident. A preliminary report states that speed, alcohol and drugs may be contributing factors, according to the City of New Braunfels.

An autopsy has been ordered for Donaldson.

