Firefighters respond to reported fire at fireworks stand on far Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – Area firefighters responded to a reported fire at a fireworks stand on the city’s far Northwest Side early Thursday morning.

In a video sent to the KSAT newsroom, firefighters were seen battling a blaze around 6 a.m. near a Mr. W. stand on Marbach Road just outside Loop 1604.

Several other firework stands are also located nearby, including a much larger warehouse.

At this time, not much information is known about the fire. It is unclear if anyone was hurt. The cause of the fire is not currently known.

