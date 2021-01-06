Bilingual military veteran joins KSAT team as newest reporter

SAN ANTONIO – Jonathan Cotto is the newest member of the KSAT team, joining the station’s talented ranks on Monday.

Cotto is a U.S. Navy veteran, fluent in English and Spanish, who recently received his first Emmy for his work as a reporter on a project called Solo En El Sur De Texas.

We asked Jonathan to answer some questions so viewers can get to know him a little better as you start to see him on your television, mobile apps and streaming services.

Where did you go to college and what did you major in?

I graduated from California State University in Los Angeles with a Bachelor’s Degree in television, film, and broadcast journalism.

Where did you get your start in reporting?

I got my start in reporting in South Texas, specifically the Rio Grande Valley, where I was an anchor/reporter for Univision and Fox News South Texas.

What’s a story you have covered that you are particularly proud of?

One of my favorite stories is that of a family who lost everything in a fire including their 80+-year-old grandmother. A story of tragedy and loss resulted in an outpouring of community contributions to this family. Very proud to know that the story helped them monetarily during an extremely difficult time.

Jonathan Cotto on assignment. (KSAT)

How long have you been in San Antonio?

I moved to San Antonio last week. However, prior to moving to the Valley, I lived in the city for about two years.

Is there anything you’ve done or tried (food-wise) in San Antonio yet that you really loved?

I’m currently obsessed with Chilaquil. The tortas and tacos are beyond delicious!

What are you looking forward to most about working at KSAT?

As a reporter for KSAT I’m very much looking forward to community-based storytelling! There is so much that goes on in many areas of people’s lives and very often their struggles or triumphs aren’t given a voice or light.

When should viewers expect to see you on TV?

Viewers can expect to catch me on the Nightbeat. I’ll be working Wednesday through Sunday from 2-11 p.m.

Do you have any hidden talents you feel comfortable sharing?

I’m an unusually talented and skilled whistler! Haha!

Who is someone that has inspired you recently?

To be honest, I’m inspired daily by my parents. Their continuous hard work and discipline motivate me to be better every day.

San Antonio is known as Military City, would you mind sharing anything about your military history?

I served 8 proud years in the world’s finest Navy! As a second class petty officer, I served on the USS Theodore Roosevelt in the weapons department. I’m a proud Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom veteran.

What’s your Whataburger order?

I LOVE WHATABURGER! I typically, well basically always, order a number two, all the way, toasted bun.