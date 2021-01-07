Tony Parker documentary about life in France and with Spurs now streaming on Netflix

Former San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker, front center, is congratulated by former teammates, from left, David Robinson, Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili, seated, during Parker's retirement ceremony after the team's NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in San Antonio, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – The story of San Antonio Spurs legend Tony Parker is now officially streaming on Netflix.

“Tony Parker: The Final Shot,” is a documentary that dives into Parker’s early years as a prodigy playing in the French youth leagues to his rise as the four-time NBA champion point guard for the San Antonio Spurs.

“From a very early age, I knew what I wanted,” Parker said in the documentary. “They thought I was too small and too skinny. But one thing they couldn’t beat me on was on a mental level.”

Filmmakers interviewed several people for the documentary including Tim Duncan, Gregg Popovich, Manu Ginobili and other Spurs players and French athletes.

Viewers will also hear from Michael Jordan, who Parker idolized growing up, and the late Lakers great Kobe Bryant.

The film essentially starts at the end of Parker’s run with the Spurs when Parker signed with the Charlotte Hornets in 2019 after 17 years and four championships with San Antonio.

But there is also footage from Parker’s final season in San Antonio and the injury that almost ended his career in the 2017 playoffs.

A majority of the film is in French and has subtitles. It was produced by a French film crew and directed by French filmmaker Florent Bodin. They had access to Parker’s final seasons in the NBA.

Parker retired after the 2019 season and his No. 9 jersey was retired last season by the Spurs.

“This film examines the background and career of Tony Parker, whose determination led him to become arguably the greatest French basketball player,” Netflix said about the documentary.

Parker also has an autobiography released in November called “Tony Parker: Beyond All of My Dreams.”

