Sen. Bernie Sanders is using his inauguration meme to raise money for charity

Former presidential candidate, Senator Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) sits in the bleachers on Capitol Hill before Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is using his internet stardom from his inauguration meme to help raise money for charity.

The senator is selling sweaters on his campaign website with the image of him sitting in the audience at the inauguration in a mask and mittens that went viral earlier this week. The sweaters are priced at $45 each and they range in size small to 2X.

The downside is that, for now, they’re currently sold out. And if you were lucky enough to snag one, it could take between four to eight weeks before you receive it due to the overwhelming demand.

The good news is all of the proceeds from the sweater sales will be donated to Meals on Wheels Vermont, according to Sanders’ website.

The meme of Bernie first went viral Wednesday, and the internet began photoshopping the senator into a variety of circumstances.

Even some of San Antonio’s landmark entities, restaurants and universities joined in on the social media trend, and people are loving it.

For more information on the sweaters, click here.

