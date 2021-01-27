Billionaire Getty heir died at Hotel Emma of accidental fentanyl overdose, officials say

American industrialist J. Paul Getty (1892 - 1976) at Sutton Place, his Tudor manor house in Surrey, 1967. (Photo by David Farrell/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – A billionaire heir was found unresponsive at Hotel Emma on November 20 and officials with the Bexar County Medical Examiners office have officially determined the cause of his death.

John Gilbert Getty died of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, combined with cardiomyopathy which was complicated by fentanyl toxicity, officials confirmed to KSAT Wednesday. No foul play is suspected in his death.

Officials with the BCME also confirmed that Getty was found at 136 E. Grayson Street, the location of one of San Antonio’s most historic hotels - the Hotel Emma.

Getty, 52, was the grandson of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty. The family’s estimated net worth, according to Forbes was $5.4 billion as of July 2015.

A family spokesperson released a statement to People at the time of Getty’s death that said, “With a heavy heart, Gordon Getty announces the death of his son, John Gilbert Getty. John leaves behind his daughter, Ivy Getty, whom he loved beyond measure, and his brothers Peter and Billy. His brother, Andrew, predeceased John. John’s mother, Ann Gilbert Getty, passed this September.”

Andrew Getty died of meth intoxication in 2015 and Ann died from a heart attack two months prior to John, TMZ reported.

Related: