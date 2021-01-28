San Antonio murder suspect is aspiring rapper also charged in deadly Austin shooting

Sasha Skare, suspect in shooting death of Martell Derouen. (Mugshot is from a previous arrest.)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman being sought by San Antonio police on a murder charge is also suspected of playing a role in a deadly 2019 shooting that occurred in Austin.

San Antonio police confirmed Sasha Skare, 21, is the murder suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting death of Martell Derouen, a rapper who goes by the name Kardone.

Police on Tuesday found Derouen, 34, dead inside his apartment at The Towers complex in the 16700 block of La Cantera Parkway. Officers were called to conduct a welfare check on Derouen after a woman told them she hadn’t heard from him in days.

Travis County records show that Skare is also indicted on charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in a November 2019 incident.

Austin police believe Skare and her boyfriend, Andrew Bass, set up a meeting to rob a drug dealer. The robbery resulted in an exchange of gunfire that killed Bass and wounded the other man, according to KXAN.

When police first interviewed Skare, she told them Bass set up the deal. But investigators later developed evidence that showed Skare knew the dealer and reached out to him to schedule the meet-up, KXAN reported.

Days later, Austin police put out an advisory searching for Skare.

Austin police put out an advisory looking for Sasha Skare in December 2019. (KSAT)

Skare allegedly fled to Converse, where she was arrested by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and the Converse Police Department in December of 2019.

Travis County court records show Skare was released on bond from jail on Jan 6, 2020. It’s unclear what the conditions of the bond were or how much her bail was. Skare was indicted by a grand jury, meaning she was formally charged, on Feb. 3, 2020, court records showed. The case remains pending.

Skare also appears to be an aspiring singer and rapper.

According to The Source Magazine, Skare is a San Antonio native who first began rapping and singing in 2018. She has one single, “Zoom,” released on Spotify, along with an album titled “Hyer Quality, Vol. 1.”

In December 2020, roughly a month before the shooting of Derouen, she was interviewed in an episode of White Noise, a web show.

On an Instagram account that appears to belong to Skare, several people have commented on her photos in recent days, telling her to turn herself in.

Anyone with information on Skare’s location can call SAPD at 210-207-7635.

