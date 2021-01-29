Man indicted for ‘driving erratically,’ fatally striking motorcyclist on Northeast Side

Christopher Norton has been indicted for failure to stop and render aid following a crash, causing death.

SAN ANTONIO – A man who is accused of driving erratically and fatally striking a motorcyclist on the Northeast Side late last year has been formally charged.

The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said Friday that Christopher Norton has been indicted for failure to stop and render aid following a crash, resulting in a 48-year-old man’s death.

The indictment alleges that Norton, “intentionally and knowingly drove a vehicle that became involved in an accident that resulted in the death of Phillip Warren Snow,” and that after the accident occurred, he “intentionally and knowingly” left the scene without exchanging insurance information or helping Snow.

The crash happened Nov. 9, 2020, in the 13200 block of O’Connor Road, and when officers arrived, they found Snow had been injured. Norton had fled the scene.

Snow was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead just an hour later.

Police said Snow was riding a 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle northbound on O’Connor Road as the Norton’s black SUV, was “driving erratically,” and heading southbound, according to a previous KSAT report.

The SUV entered a turn-only lane to turn left onto Larkdale Drive when it crashed into Snow, police said.

Norton was taken into custody just two days later, on Nov. 11, Bexar County Court records show.

He is being held in the Bexar County Jail and is awaiting a trial setting.

