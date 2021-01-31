2 men hospitalized after argument ends with stabbing, San Antonio police say

Two men are hospitalized and in serious condition after San Antonio police say they stabbed each other during an argument overnight.

SAN ANTONIO – Two men are hospitalized and in serious condition after San Antonio police say they stabbed each other during an argument overnight.

The incident happened around 11:35 p.m. in the 1000 block of Milvid Avenue.

Police said the two men were in a fight over a woman and drugs when they pulled knives and stabbed each other. One of the men was found in the middle of Milvid Avenue with stab wounds to his chest and face, according to officials.

The man was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

The other man was found further down the road on Nogalitos Street in a vehicle with stab wounds to the chest, police said. He was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in serious condition.

Charges are pending in the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

