Man struck by 2 vehicles trying to run across Loop 410, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man trying to run across Loop 410 was hit by two vehicles early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on Loop 410 near Summit Parkway on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to police, a man under the influence was trying to run across the highway when he was struck by the two vehicles.

Police said at first they believed the crash was a hit-and-run, but both drivers did stop following the collision.

The man only suffered a broken leg and was taken to an area hospital. His name and age were not released.

Police said no charges will be filed against the drivers.