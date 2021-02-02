King William Fair, parade canceled for 2021 due to coronavirus concerns

SAN ANTONIO – The coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of another beloved Fiesta San Antonio event.

The King William Fair will not take place at all in 2021 due to safety concerns over COVID-19, organizers announced on Tuesday.

The announcement came a day after Fiesta San Antonio officials confirmed other Fiesta 2021 events are being postponed until June.

The Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau parades, however, will be canceled entirely this year. The Fiesta Oyster Bake was also canceled.

Organizers of the quirky King William Fair, which has been an official Fiesta San Antonio event since 1968, said they hope the event can return on April 9, 2022.

“We will be in touch throughout the month of February 2021 with all of our vendors, volunteers, sponsors, contractors, Parade participants, entertainers, neighbors, and community stakeholders to shift our energy and resources on planning a healthy and successful 2022 King William Fair,” organizers said in a statement. “In the meantime, please stay safe and keep the spirit of Fiesta alive in your heart! ¡Viva Fiesta!”

The King William Fair typically consists of a parade, vendors and live music on the streets in the historic district.

Fiesta San Antonio officials on Monday said the two-week party that was scheduled for April 15-25 would be postponed to June 17-27.

The Fiesta Commission said the decision was made based on recommendations from Metro Health and City of San Antonio officials.

Fiesta Commission officials said the June dates were chosen “so that Fiesta can continue its mission of supporting many local non-profit organizations while maintaining its No. 1 priority, the health and safety of all Fiesta guests.”

