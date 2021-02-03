20-year-old man facing list of charges related to Castle Hills chase, crash

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A man who Castle Hills police said led officers on an early morning chase before he crashed into a parked car now faces a list of criminal charges.

Gage Gregory Harts, 20, is expected to be charged with intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury, evading arrest and a possession of a controlled substance.

Police said Harts refused to stop when officers tried to pull him over on Blanco Road near Loop 410 around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Castle Hills police use stun gun on driver who led them on chase

Police said he led them on a chase through the Harmony Hills neighborhood, at time reaching speeds of about 80 to 90 mph.

The chase ended with Harts’ vehicle running into a parked car at an apartment complex near Ramsey Road and San Pedro Avenue.

After the crash, police said Harts got out of his car and tried to run away, but officers were able to stop him by using a Taser. Paramedics were called in to remove one of the Taser prongs from Harts’ skin. Police arrested him and took him to jail.

Ad

Officers found a woman in his car who was complaining about injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Hours after the crash, broken glass and pieces of the car’s lights were scattered in the street.

Several neighbors stopped and wondered why a news crew was in the area.

The sound of sirens and a loud crash in the middle of the night, it appears, went unnoticed by most people who live nearby.