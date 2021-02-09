Driver who tried to run Somerset police officer off the road had 17 bags of heroin in his truck, affidavit states

SAN ANTONIO – A 37-year-old man has been arrested after Somerset police said he tried to run a sergeant, who had his 6-year-old son in the vehicle, off the road on Loop 1604.

Robert Anthony Rosas, 37, was arrested on Monday on additional charges of aggravated assault against a public servant, possession and evading arrest, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

He was first charged with reckless driving following the incident that happened on Jan. 20 along Loop 1604 in the city of Somerset, according to records.

On that day, a sergeant with the Somerset Police Department was driving to work along Loop 1604 in his personal vehicle and had his 6-year-old son in the backseat.

As the officer approached a lane merge while heading eastbound on the highway, he noticed a truck speed up behind him and travel “very close” to him, an arrest affidavit states.

The officer sped up as the truck “continued to drive extremely close to his rear bumper,” and the driver of the truck then drove into oncoming traffic and began riding alongside the officer on the highway.

Police said the driver, later identified as Rosas, looked over at the officer, who was in full uniform and flailed his arm in the officer’s direction.

A vehicle that was traveling westbound on Loop 1604 had to pull over to avoid colliding head-on with Rosas’ truck, as it was heading the wrong way, police said.

The truck drove back into the officer’s lane, forcing the officer to drive on the right shoulder lane. The affidavit said the truck was “mere inches from striking his vehicle on multiple occasions.”

Police said Rosas also drove “recklessly” around a school bus near the intersection of K Street and Loop 1604.

The officer contacted the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and followed Rosas’ truck as it turned on Somerset Road and drove in circles in the city.

Rosas eventually stopped the truck along a street, exited the truck and began shouting at the officer, the affidavit said.

Rosas had his right hand in the waist area of his pants as the officer identified himself as Somerset police and told him to get on the ground.

The suspect said “**** you and **** this” before getting back into the truck and driving off toward the intersection of Loop 1604 and Somerset Road, the affidavit states.

The officer did not immediately follow the vehicle as BCSO approached the intersection.

A BCSO deputy pulled over Rosas further down on Somerset Road, and he was placed under arrest.

The affidavit states that the suspect told the Somerset police officer “I’ll find you” as he was being placed in the patrol unit.

In Rosas’ vehicle, officers found 17 bags of heroin, totaling 22.36 grams, inside a Jack Links beef jerky container. They also found a glass pipe and a dash camera inside Rosas’ truck.

Police estimated each bag had an estimated value of $25-$50.

Records show that Rosas has been released on bond.

