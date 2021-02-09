Woman hit, killed trying to cross access road of Loop 410, police say

A woman was hit and killed attempting to cross an access road of Loop 410, police say.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hit and killed while attempting to cross an access road of Loop 410 on the city’s West Side late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 10:20 p.m. in the 6800 block of Northwest Loop 410 near Alamo Downs Parkway, not far from Culebra Road.

According to police, the woman was trying to cross the road when she was struck by the vehicle.

Police said the driver did stop to render aid, but that the female driver was too distraught to give good details about how the crash happened.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The name of the woman killed was not released. No charges are expected to be filed, police said.