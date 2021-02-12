Coronavirus update San Antonio, Feb. 11: Leaders report 902 new cases, 22 new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Commissioner Justin Rodriguez updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Thursday night.

Nirenberg reported 186,346 total COVID-19 cases and 2,387 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 902 new cases as of Thursday. The 7-day moving average of cases is 890.

Twenty-two new deaths were reported today. Nirenberg said the deaths happened over the span of 14 days.

City officials also reported that 791 patients are hospitalized, 316 are in the intensive care unit and 182 are on ventilators. There are 12% of staffed beds available and 56% of ventilators available.

There were 88 hospital admissions in the last 24 hours, Nirenberg said.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: