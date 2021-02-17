San Antonio Fire Department fights two fires on North Side less than a half-mile apart

SAN ANTONIO – Amid the winter storm, the San Antonio Fire Department was dispatched to two fires on the city’s North Side on Tuesday.

One of the fires happened in the 11700 block of Parliament Street and the other happened in the 900 block of west Silver Sands Street.

According to Joe Arrington, public information officer with the SAFD, both fires involved apartment buildings and were large in scale.

“Both had heavy fire showing from the roof upon our arrival,” Arrington told KSAT.

Arrington said that there were no reports of injuries at either fire, but crews are still working to put out hot spots at both scenes.

The cause for both fires is still under investigation, Arrington said.

KSAT spoke to a woman and a man at the Parliament Street fire whose unit was burned. The woman said that it “hurt their soul to know they’ve lost everything they own.”

The couple said they had gone to the store to pick up milk and a few items, but when they got back, their building was on fire.

