Mayor Nirenberg picks up 1,000 lunch tabs for residents on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg is partnering with Eatmigos and other restaurants around town to provide free tacos for residents.

The mayor made the announcement on social media on Saturday, and said he is offering to pick up 1,000 lunch tabs.

I've partnered with Eatmigos and restaurants around town to pick up 1,000 lunch tabs today (Saturday, Feb. 20). Grab 2... Posted by Mayor Ron Nirenberg on Saturday, February 20, 2021

According to Nirenberg, each person is able to get two tacos, beginning at 11 a.m. while supplies last at these locations:

DOWNTOWN:

Mister Diablo Taco Truck - 2202 Broadway St. 78215 - First 100 residents

NORTH/MEDICAL:

Sarah’s Barbacoa - 6330 De Zavala Ste. 103 78249 - First 250 residents

SOUTH:

Thrif-T-Mart - 6703 S. Zarzamora 78224 - First 250 residents

EAST:

Big Poppas Tacos - 2118 N PanAm Expy 78208 - First 200 residents

WEST:

Rocky’s Taco House - Cupples - 1302 Cupples Rd 78226 - First 200 residents

If you visit one of these taco joints, just be sure to mention Nirenberg’s social media post, or say you want “the San Antonio special.” You must be there in-person to receive the tacos.

