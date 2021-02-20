SeaWorld lawyers question SAWS about using parking lot as water distribution site

SAN ANTONIO – Lawyers for SeaWorld apparently had some concerns about the San Antonio Water System wanting to use its parking lot as a water distribution site for residents in desperate need of water.

According to SAWS president and CEO Robert Puente, the lawyers had a lot of questions.

“Questions about indemnity, liability. We understand that. We also know there’s an emergency. We’re trying to cut through all that. It was impossible to cut through. We had to go to the extent of going to the mayor and the county judge to declare an emergency to allow us to get on this property and use this parking lot,” Puente said.

Puente said when the lawyers heard of a possible emergency being declared, they gave the go ahead for SAWS to get on the property.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg’s spokesman said no emergency order was issued.

The SeaWorld site was among seven water distribution sites at SAWS pump stations where the utility is giving away free water for customers who have no water or low water pressure due to the winter storm.

Customers will need to bring their own clean containers such as jugs to fill with water, the utility said.

Customers will be allowed five gallons of water per person. As a precaution, the water should be boiled before drinking or used in cooking, mirroring the current boil water notice advisory for the city, officials said.

Beginning Saturday, operating hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. The sites will be open until the water system is back to normal operating conditions.

Check below for the water distribution site closest to you:

NACO (drive-thru), 13655 O’Connor Road

Seale, 254 Seale Road

Mission, 615 E Theo Ave

Maltsberger (drive-thru), 8910 Jones Maltsberger

University (drive-thru), 7172 Hausman Road

Seaworld, 10349 Military Dr. W.

SE Booster (drive-thru), 1208 S Loop 1604 W.

