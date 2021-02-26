Man cut by knife in argument over gas money, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One man has been arrested after he allegedly cut another man with a knife during an argument over gas money early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 7:15 a.m. on Interstate 10 East near South New Braunfels Avenue.

According to police, officers originally responded to a call for a possible abandoned vehicle and found two men and a woman sleeping inside a U-Haul truck after they ran out of gas.

Police said the officers left, but returned a short time later after receiving word of a cutting. Authorities say officers arrived to find the two men chasing each other around the truck and one of the men with a superficial cut to the arm.

Officers say an argument over gas money first turned into a first fight and that’s when one of the men pulled out a knife and cut the other man.

SAPD said they found the suspect not far way near Rigsby Avenue and took him into custody. He will be charged with aggravated assault, police said.