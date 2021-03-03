These San Antonio area school districts will still require students to wear face coverings

SAN ANTONIO – Private and public businesses and service centers are beginning to announce their own changes to COVID-19 safety protocol following Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement of the state’s “100% reopening.” Since then, area school districts have reached out to KSAT to explain their safety protocols going forward.

On Tuesday, Abbott reversed an eight-month-long state-wide mask mandate along with most other statewide COVID-19 orders he signed last year.

“Too many Texans have been sidelined from employment opportunities,” Abbott said. “Too many small business owners have struggled to pay their bills. This must end. It is now time to open Texas 100%.”

Below is a list of area schools that have notified parents and media officials that they’re continuing to require students to wears face coverings.

Idea Public Schools - IDEA Public Schools has announced that the district will continue with all current safety protocols in schools across Texas. For more information on IDEA Public Schools’ health recommendations, information and resources, health and safety protocols, and links to the CDC and state health departments, click here.

Twain Dual Language Academy, San Antonio ISD - Face masks will continue to be required to be worn by teachers, students, personnel, and anyone entering the building.

South San Antonio ISD - South San ISD will continue to include required mask usage as part of COVID-19 safety protocols. “Your child’s safety is and will always be our top priority. As such, we have decided to continue with our mask mandate at South San ISD,” the district said in a letter to parents.

DISTRICTS WAITING ON TEA GUIDANCE

North East ISD - “NEISD is aware of the Governor’s announcement. We are awaiting guidance from the Texas Education Agency and will release information to our community soon,” a North East Independent School District told KSAT.

This list will be updated as more schools in the area begin to examine their own COVID-19 safety protocols.

