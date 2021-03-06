Man, 19, indicted for murder in deadly stabbing on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man has been formally charged for his role in a fatal stabbing on the West Side late last year.

The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said Friday that Richard Luna has been indicted for murder in the death of Isaac Cantu.

The indictment alleges that Luna, “...intentionally and knowingly caused the death of Isaac Cantu by cutting and stabbing Cantu with a deadly weapon (knife).”

The incident happened on Nov. 21, 2020, in the 2900 block of West Salinas.

Police say that Cantu had called 911 before he collapsed and was found unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. Luna was arrested on Dec. 11, according to court records.

Luna is being held in the Bexar County Jail and is awaiting trial.

