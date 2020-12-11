Man, 19, arrested in connection with stabbing death on West Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with a stabbing death on the West Side late last month, San Antonio police said.

The SAPD Street Crimes Unit apprehended Richard Luna for his alleged involvement in the death of 30-year-old Isaac Cantu, who was stabbed on Nov. 21 in the 2900 block of West Salinas.

Man found by San Antonio police with multiple stab wounds dies from injuries

Cantu had called 911 before he collapsed, and he was found unresponsive, police said. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Bexar County records show Luna is facing a murder charge.

KSAT has reached out to police for more details. We will update this story as more information becomes available.