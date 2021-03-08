Mystery surrounds departure of Leon Valley police chief

Chief Joseph Salvaggio is no longer with the Leon Valley Police Department.

LEON VALLEY – After serving as the police chief of the Leon Valley Police Department for more than four years, Joseph Salvaggio has parted ways with the department.

The announcement was made during a special meeting on Friday by acting City Manager Crystal Caldera.

“I just wanted to inform the council Chief Salvaggio is no longer with the city of Leon Valley, I have appointed David Gonzalez as police chief,” she said. “I know he’s received some criticism on social media, so I’m politely asking this council and the community to give David a fresh start and judge him based on his ability to lead the department.”

Caldera did not elaborate on why Salvaggio was no longer with the department.

His last day was Friday, Caldera told KSAT, and there was no separation agreement between the city and Salvaggio. He had been with the city since September 2016.

The council had previously met to discuss Salvaggio’s resignation on Feb. 11. At the end of that meeting, Mayor Chris Riley read a statement indicating that the council “received an offer of agreed departure” from Salvaggio and that it will be discussed and voted on at a later date.

Two weeks later, during the city council meeting on Feb. 26, Riley said that Salvaggio rescinded his offer to resign, leading the council to take no action on the item.

It’s unclear whether Salvaggio resigned or was fired from his position. He could not be reached for comment on Monday.

KSAT 12 News submitted open record requests on Monday for information on Salvaggio’s departure along with his personnel file.

Salvaggio’s exit comes a month after Leon Valley Councilman Joshua Stevens was charged with assaulting Salvaggio. The trial date is set for April 30.

Residents who submitted public comments during the city council meetings had urged the city to cut ties with Salvaggio, taking issue with his arrest of the councilman and a perceived lack of transparency.

Besides the police chief post, the city has also seen turnover in the city manager’s office. Caldera was recently appointed as acting city manger after Hank Brummentt resigned as acting city manager on Feb. 26.