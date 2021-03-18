BCSO deputies stop 13-year-old wrong-way driver on Highway 16 in South Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped a 13-year-old who was driving the wrong way on Highway 16 in South Bexar County Wednesday night.

BCSO officials said the incident began when a deputy noticed a vehicle driving recklessly on the highway near the Atascosa County line.

A deputy initiated a pursuit, but then canceled it for an unknown reason.

The pursuit was initiated for a second time when the deputy saw the vehicle heading southbound in the northbound lanes, according to authorities.

The vehicle crashed into another car, bringing the pursuit to a halt.

No one was injured in the crash.

It is unclear if the teenager was taken into custody.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

